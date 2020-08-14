Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules

Tammy Dabney, 48, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46, were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery, Baton Rouge police said Thursday. The 17-year-old hostess told news outlets she was working at a Baton Rouge Chili's last weekend when a party of 11 people arrived and wanted to be seated together.

PTI | Batonrogue | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:36 IST
Police: 3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules

Louisiana authorities have arrested three women accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess because they were upset they couldn't all be seated together due to coronavirus distancing rules. Tammy Dabney, 48, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46, were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.

The 17-year-old hostess told news outlets she was working at a Baton Rouge Chili's last weekend when a party of 11 people arrived and wanted to be seated together. She said the restaurant's coronavirus policies stipulated no more than six people could be seated at a table. When the worker told the group they couldn't be seated all together, they became irate, she said. When she brought her manager over, the group of women attacked the teen, she said, adding they pushed her and began beating her.

The worker said she was trying to defend herself when one woman took a wet floor sign and struck her with it, leaving her bleeding. The victim received moderate injuries and sought treatment at a hospital, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Wednesday. Surveillance video was obtained by police and the teen filed a police report, news outlets reported.

The restaurant's managers referred all questions to its corporate office, which did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. It was unclear whether the suspects had attorneys who could comment on the charges.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

World must not play politics with Lebanon's pain, Iran says

The global community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Irans foreign minister said in Beirut on Friday, following the catastrophic blast at the citys port that killed 172 people and forced the government to res...

Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland As outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sundays brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston...

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

U.S. rapper RZA freezes out racist ice cream truck jingle

By Darnell Christie Aug 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - American rapper RZA has taken on racism at street level - by creating a new jingle for ice cream trucks to replace the decades-old Turkey in the Straw tune.Studies have found that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020