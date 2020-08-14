Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. rapper RZA freezes out racist ice cream truck jingle

The rapper, who led the hip-pop group Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s, teamed up with U.S. ice cream brand Good Humor to create a new tune that will be made available for free to ice cream trucks throughout the United States immediately. "We've come to found out that it has racist roots," RZA said in a video on the ice cream brand's website unveiling the new jingle while deliberately not playing "Turkey in the Straw".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:45 IST
U.S. rapper RZA freezes out racist ice cream truck jingle
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

American rapper RZA has taken on racism at street level - by creating a new jingle for ice cream trucks to replace the decades-old "Turkey in the Straw" tune.

Studies have found that the widely-distributed melody that stemmed from British and Irish folk songs was made popular in the 1800s by minstrel shows using blackface, with some adaptations using racist lyrics. The rapper, who led the hip-pop group Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s, teamed up with U.S. ice cream brand Good Humor to create a new tune that will be made available for free to ice cream trucks throughout the United States immediately.

"We've come to found out that it has racist roots," RZA said in a video on the ice cream brand's website unveiling the new jingle while deliberately not playing "Turkey in the Straw". "We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities that's good for every driver, every kid."

Good Humor, that is owned by Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever, called on all ice cream truck drivers to adopt the new RZA chime. "Good Humor has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970s, nor did we create "Turkey in the Straw" or any other jingles," the company said in a statement.

"However, as a leader in the industry, and the creator of the original ice cream truck, we want to be part of the solution on this issue, particularly since we work closely with so many ice cream truck drivers across the country."

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...

Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscows health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7 in the citys mortality rate compared to the same month last year.Moscow, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020