US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: Pompeo

The US and India share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he greeted Indians on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day. I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day," Pompeo said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:38 IST
The US and India share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he greeted Indians on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day. "On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day," Pompeo said in his India Independence Day greetings message on Friday.

"The United States and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions since India gained its independence seventy-three years ago," he said. Over the years, the relationship has grown into a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, involving ever closer cooperation on issues vital to global security and prosperity in the 21st century, Pompeo said. The US and India work together on defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology, education, space, the oceans, and much more, he said. "As I remarked earlier this year, the United States and India see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day," Pompeo said.

