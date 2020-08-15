Left Menu
Development News Edition

73 years have gone but Pakistan still struggling for independence: Pak journalist

Pakistan is still struggling for independence even after 73 years as people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and other regions are yet to attain freedom, said journalist Marvi Sirmed.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:04 IST
73 years have gone but Pakistan still struggling for independence: Pak journalist
Pakistan journalist Marvi Sirmed (Photo credit: Marvi Sirmed twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is still struggling for independence even after 73 years as people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and other regions are yet to attain freedom, said journalist Marvi Sirmed. "Marking 73 yrs of existence, Pak still struggling for independence. People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pak admnstd Kashmir, nth military farms, Media, parliament, activists, 1000s of missing persons, #Julie...none is free. Happy birthday Pakistan!" She said on Pakistan's Independence Day.

While the country continues to share a troubled relationship with its minorities like Shias, Ahmadis, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation on Independence Day once again raised the Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, hours before Pakistan's Prime Minister raised the issue of Kashmir, an elderly man from the Ahmadi minority community was shot dead by assailants in Peshawar.

Over the years the minority communities in Pakistan like Baloch, Pashtuns, Mohajirs, Kashmiris, Baltis, Christians and Hindus have been facing persecution at the hands of both the government and the army. On Friday, the Voice for Sindhi Missing Persons and other human rights organisations organised a protest rally to express solidarity with the families of missing persons in Sindh and shouted slogans like "Yeh jo dehshat gardi hai, iske piche vardi hai (The people in uniform are behind these terrorist activities)".

The Pakistan Police used force to stop the protesters, including family members of the missing persons and human rights activists, outside the Karachi Press Club. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiaFilings pledges to launch 10,000 startups under Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Aug 15 ANINewsVoir India has made tremendous progress in improving ease of doing business in India through various measures to simplify the company registration process. On the eve of 74th Indian Independence, India...

Sixers get off to hot start in rout of Rockets

Tobias Harris paired 18 points with seven rebounds in 24 minutes while Joel Embiid added 14 points and six rebounds in limited action as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering first-half shooting display into a runaway 134-96 victory ov...

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Tropical Storm Kyle was moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States late Friday as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl toward islands in the Caribbean. Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, accor...

Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020