COVID-19: China reports 22 new cases, 57 recoveries in last 24 hours

China registered 22 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and a total of 57 COVID-19 patients recovered in that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], Aug 15 (ANI/Sputnik): China registered 22 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and a total of 57 COVID-19 patients recovered in that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday. Out of the 22 new cases, eight are local, while the rest of the cases are imported. According to the commission, most of the local cases have been registered in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, where new sparks in infection were recently reported.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,808, the death toll remains at 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,519. The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China is 2,263.

In the past 24 hours, 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, 13 of them imported. More than 300 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored. (ANI/Sputnik)

