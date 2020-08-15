Left Menu
Hope Indian professionals are continued to be welcomed in US: Indian envoy

During a virtual meeting with Governor of Ohio state Mike DeWine, Sandhu on Friday discussed various important issues, including the potential collaborations in the sector of higher education and technology where the talent from India can contribute in a significant way. "During the meeting, Sandhu shared that the Indian talent contributes significantly to the US economy and hoped that Indian professionals are continued to be welcomed in the US," according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has voiced hope that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in America as their talent has contributed significantly to the country's economy. During a virtual meeting with Governor of Ohio state Mike DeWine, Sandhu on Friday discussed various important issues, including the potential collaborations in the sector of higher education and technology where the talent from India can contribute in a significant way.

"During the meeting, Sandhu shared that the Indian talent contributes significantly to the US economy and hoped that Indian professionals are continued to be welcomed in the US," according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy. In June, President Donald Trump banned the entry into the US of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories, including the H-1B until the end of the year, arguing that they eat into American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those affected include the family members of the H-1B, L-1, and certain categories of J1 visas.

However this week, the Trump Administration announced certain exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban for those continuing employment with the same employer, a move that could help Indian IT professionals and those working in the healthcare sector. During Sandhu's meeting with DeWine, the major topics discussed were trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

"Their conversation covered the strong trade, investment and people-to-people ties and areas of economic significance common to India and Ohio," the Indian embassy said in the statement. They discussed the opportunities for collaboration in higher education and tech sectors, the statement said.

Sandhu and DeWine noted the presence of a dynamic Indian community of over 100,000, including professionals and students, in Ohio. Both lauded the contribution of Dr Rattan Lal, an Indian-American scientist at Ohio State University, the recipient of the World Food Prize 2020, for his work in developing an environmentally sustainable soil-centric approach to increasing food production, the statement said.

India has a robust economic partnership with Ohio. Total merchandise trade between India and Ohio has grown to USD 2.2 billion (2019). In recent years, about USD 50 million worth of Indian investments have created over 3,000 jobs in Ohio. Indian companies like TCS, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Welspun, Wipro and Persistent Systems have a presence in Ohio. Companies from Ohio in sectors such as consumer goods, automotive, and technology sectors have also established a strong foothold in India, the statement said.

