Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians abroad celebrate Independence Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian mission in Israel live streamed the Independence Day celebrations on its official Facebook page in view of COVID-19 restrictions. Ambassador Sanjeev Singla hoisted the national flag and read out the President's address to the nation.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:21 IST
Indians abroad celebrate Independence Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Indians across the world on Saturday celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs while wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of countrymen in New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Israel and several other countries marked the day with the national flag fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions abroad.

In Beijing, Indian ambassador Vikram Misri hoisted the tricolour at India House where a large number of Beijing-based Indian diaspora attended the Independence Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering after the flag hoisting and reading President Kovind’s address to the nation.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, hailed the “loving bridge” of global Indians that rallied round during the coronavirus lockdown to help fellow Indians in need as she led Independence Day celebrations in London. Her message, which reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the Indian diaspora as a “Living Bridge”, also highlighted the important role played by people of Indian origin as well as the Indian High Commission in London during the pandemic.

The envoy, who took charge as the Indian envoy to the UK recently, went on to lead the Independence Day celebrations with a flag hoisting ceremony at India House, broadcast live via Facebook given the COVID-19 restrictions. She delivered the address of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at an event attended by a small group of High Commission diplomats and officials.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin congratulated India on its 74th Independence Day in a video message, saying, "may the deep friendship and partnership between our nations and people continue to grow and flourish". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a tweet on the eve of Independence day, congratulated his Indian counterpart Modi, and the people of India saying "you have so much to be proud of".

"Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen", he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Indian mission in Israel live streamed the Independence Day celebrations on its official Facebook page in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ambassador Sanjeev Singla hoisted the national flag and read out the President's address to the nation. Indians in Singapore celebrated the day by sending greetings through live Facebook to the newly arrived High Commissioner (Designate) P Kumaran.

Students from Indian schools in Singapore led the online celebrations, signing patriotic songs followed by the President’s message read by Kumaran at the High Commission complex. Social distancing was observed among staff members who attended the unfurling of the flag at the complex with seating placed at a distance.

Kumaran pointed out the challenging times, due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was Independence Day comes under extremely difficult circumstances as such it could not be celebrate widely as has happened in the past with regular gatherings of 800 people and well wishes. In Islamabad, the High Commission of India posted pictures of the Indian mission building decorated with lights and flowers.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan resplendent in the colors of the Tiranga, as the nation awaits its 74th Independence Day. Jai Hind!” it said in a tweet. In Wellington, the Indian High commission celebrated the Independence day at the Wellington Indian Association where India’s High Commissioner Muktesh Pardeshi hoisted the tricolour, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and addressed a select group of people.

He also presented Certificates of Appreciation to nine organisations/individuals for their exceptional community service. In Melbourne, an event was organised by the Indian mission where the tricolor was hoisted and the national anthem was sung to mark the occasion.

In Jakarta, the Embassy of India invited the members of Indian community and friends of India to join it on its YouTube channel to celebrate the occasion amidst restrictions and precautions due to the coronavirus. In Dhaka, High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das conveyed President’s address to the nation to mark the day.

The Indian mission in Dhaka tweeted: “Celebrations across Indian homes. We may not be able to meet and greet each other today, but our enthusiasm remains high”. It also shared a collage of home videos shot by Indian community celebrating the occasion.

In Kathmandu, the embassy of India celebrated the Independence Day at the embassy premises. The event was attended by embassy officials and was live streamed also for Indians living in Nepal, Friends of India in Nepal and media. In Colombo, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay planted the sapling of Na Tree (Mesua ferrea), associated with enlightenment of Maitree Buddha, at India House to mark the occasion.

“In the beautiful, serene surroundings of #India House at #Colombo, we unfurl the tricolour proudly and with patriotism on the 74th #IndependenceDay, remembering the courage and sacrifice of everyone who built this nation #AatmaNirbharBharat,” it said in a tweet. In Abu Dhabi, ambassador Pavan Kapoor unfurled the tricolour in the presence of the officers and staff of the embassy. Live webcast was shared with the Indian community to enable all to join the online celebrations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020