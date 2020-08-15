Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers

A YouTube alert interrupted Jack Erricker’s schoolwork on Friday morning as he and kids all over the world woke up to the news that their favorite game, Fortnite, had been taken down from Apple’s Store and Google Play store. "It's basically the only game I play," said Erricker, an 11-year-old in Bengaluru, India, an avid Fortnite player on his Apple iPad.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:30 IST
'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers

A YouTube alert interrupted Jack Erricker’s schoolwork on Friday morning as he and kids all over the world woke up to the news that their favorite game, Fortnite, had been taken down from Apple’s Store and Google Play store.

"It's basically the only game I play," said Erricker, an 11-year-old in Bengaluru, India, an avid Fortnite player on his Apple iPad. "I'm not happy, I don't think it's a good move." Fortnite, which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, is especially popular among younger gamers and has become one of the few lifelines to the outside world for kids trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to play outside, kids are spending hours with friends chit-chatting and fighting on Fortnite, which is free to play and available on nearly all devices.

Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday removed Fornite from their app stores for violating in-app payment guidelines, and the news spread rapidly among kids who are otherwise too young to get headlines off CNN, the BBC or the New York Times. Removal means no new players can download the game and the app will not receive updates from the store. But the game will continue to work for now for those who already have it.

Calum Jack, an eight-year-old from London, heard the Fortnite news from friends in Asia as soon as he woke up at 6 a.m. The topic was "all over YouTube," he said. He is online up to 10 hours a day, playing, building or just chatting with up to 20 friends as far apart as Canada and India. Fortnite and other online games have been Jack’s main social outlet since coronavirus lockdowns closed schools across the world in March.

“It’s been very important since we’ve been on holiday. We play all the time,” he said. Fortnite-owner Epic Games has challenged Apple's policy of taking a cut of purchases made inside the app by allowing users to pay Epic directly at a cheaper price. The financial ramifications of the move were apparent even to young gamers.

"Epic was cutting into Apple's profit margins," said Zoraan Kunnel, 13, of Bengaluru, India. On Thursday, Epic released a video within Fortnite, on YouTube and other social media channels mocking Apple's iconic "1984" ad with the hashtag "FreeFortnite.” The hashtag has trended on social media and racked up nearly 26 million views on short-form video app TikTok.

"My friends think that Fortnite is going to win the argument," Erricker said. "There's a lot of people who play Fortnite, and they'll be against Apple." As to what Jack will do if the game stops working on his iPad, he said: “"I’d just play on the PS4.”

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police saidRajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a small...

GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians

Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday said it has operated more than 300 international charter flights, bringing back over 50,000 Indians mainly from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. The city-based carrier started the repatriation flights on Ju...

Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to help villages in fight against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterlands. Oximeters help...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020