Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. calls for credible probe into 'overwhelming' Beirut blast

The Maronite church exercises political sway in a country where the head of state must be a Maronite, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliament speaker a Shi'ite Muslim. Iran backs Hezbollah and in a visit to Beirut on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said international efforts should help Lebanon rather than "impose anything on it".

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:41 IST
U.S. calls for credible probe into 'overwhelming' Beirut blast

The United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that killed 172 people and said Lebanon could never go back to the days "in which anything goes" at its ports and borders.

The Aug. 4 blast, which the authorities say was caused by more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unsafely stored at the port for years, injured 6,000 people, ruined entire neighbourhoods and left 300,000 homeless. “Seeing it on television is one thing, seeing it up close is another. It’s really overwhelming,” David Hale, U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said after visiting the port.

"We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or the borders of Lebanon that had to contribute to this situation," he said. He added that FBI agents would be arriving this weekend, at the invitation of Lebanon, to help find out what exactly happened and what led to the explosion.

The blast has fuelled anger at ruling politicians who were already facing heavy criticism over a financial meltdown that has sunk the currency, demolished the value of savings and left depositors unable to withdraw their money. Some Lebanese doubt the authorities can carry out a proper investigation and say foreign countries should intervene.

"We can't trust this government. They will lie to us. They should form an international committee to investigate this," said businessman Jimmy Iskandar. President Michel Aoun has said a probe will look into whether the cause of the blast was negligence, an accident or "external interference".

"They won't do a thing in an investigation and the whole world knows that," said painter Mohammed Khodr as he helped repair a restaurant damaged in the blast. The heavily armed Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States, said on Friday it would wait for results of the official Lebanese investigation into the blast.

But if it turns out to be an act of sabotage by Israel then it would “pay an equal price”, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address. Israel has denied any role in the explosion. Nasrallah also said his group was against an international investigation because its first purpose would be to "distance Israel from any responsibility for this explosion, if it had responsibility". He said the participation of the FBI in an investigation would serve the same purpose.

POLITICAL VACUUM The explosion has pitched Lebanon into a new political vacuum since the resignation of the government, which had formed in January with backing of Hezbollah and its allies including Aoun.

Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric said the Lebanese people and the international community had run out of patience with ruling politicians. In his strongest intervention yet since the blast, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai also said the church reserved the right to veto any proposals that further jeopardise Lebanon.

His comments in a sermon were reported by Lebanese broadcaster LBC. The Maronite church exercises political sway in a country where the head of state must be a Maronite, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliament speaker a Shi'ite Muslim.

Iran backs Hezbollah and in a visit to Beirut on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said international efforts should help Lebanon rather than "impose anything on it".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police saidRajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a small...

GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians

Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday said it has operated more than 300 international charter flights, bringing back over 50,000 Indians mainly from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. The city-based carrier started the repatriation flights on Ju...

Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to help villages in fight against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterlands. Oximeters help...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020