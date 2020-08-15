Cricket-Bad weather wipes out morning session in second test

Left Menu
Bad weather continued to dog the second test between England and Pakistan on Saturday as a combination of bad light and drizzle wiped out the morning session on the third day at the Rose Bowl. England lead 1-0 in the three-match series. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ros Russell)

Bad weather continued to dog the second test between England and Pakistan on Saturday as a combination of bad light and drizzle wiped out the morning session on the third day at the Rose Bowl. There was no word of if, or when, it would be possible for play to restart.

Only 86 of a possible 180 overs were bowled on the first two days as Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60. With more bad weather forecast, a draw was quickly emerging as the most likely result. England lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

