PM Modi, Nepal PM Oli have a phone conversation on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had a telephonic conversation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi/Kathmandu | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:39 IST
The call holds significance as it was the first since ties got strained between the two nations following the issuance of a new map by the Nepal government incorporating parts of Indian territory. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had a telephonic conversation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. The call holds significance as it was the first since ties got strained between the two nations following the issuance of a new map by the Nepal government incorporating parts of Indian territory.

"The Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the government and people of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day, and also conveyed congratulations for India's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," read a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. According to a statement issued by the Nepal Foreign Affairs Ministry, Oli appreciated PM Modi's "renewed priority to the neighbourhood as spelt out in today's Independence Day address".

"The Prime Minister of Nepal looked forward to meaningful bilateral cooperation," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Nepal's statement added. The two Prime Ministers also spoke on the subject of tackling COVID-19 "and agreed to work together in this area".

"The Prime Minister of Nepal expressed hope that scientists around the world, including in India, would be able to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that will contribute to control and prevent the disease from spreading further," the statement added. As per the statement, the two Prime Ministers agreed to continue discussions on bilateral matters in the future. (ANI)

