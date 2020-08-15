Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria reopens mosques, beaches after 5-month lockdown

But authorities decided to start reopening public places starting Saturday, saying the virus infection rate is believed to have stabilized. Crowds packed beaches Saturday in the capital Algiers, celebrating the opportunity to swim in the Mediterranean Sea amid the August heat.

PTI | Algiers | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:59 IST
Algeria reopens mosques, beaches after 5-month lockdown

Algeria started reopening its mosques, cafes, beaches and parks Saturday for the first time in five months, gradually relaxing one of the world's longer virus confinement periods. Curfews remain in place in more than half the country, and masks are required outdoors as Algeria tries to keep virus infections down. But authorities decided to start reopening public places starting Saturday, saying the virus infection rate is believed to have stabilized.

Crowds packed beaches Saturday in the capital Algiers, celebrating the opportunity to swim in the Mediterranean Sea amid the August heat. Restaurants were also allowed to reopen, and mosques that can hold more than 1,000 people and ensure social distancing measures.

However, mosques remain closed to all women, children and the elderly until further notice, and the main weekly Muslim prayers on Friday will remain banned to limit crowds. Mosque-goers must wear masks and bring their own prayer mats. “This reopening will depend entirely on the discipline of each person to respect protection measures,” said the minister for religious affairs, Mohamed Belmahdi, who was among those attending the first services Saturday at Khaled Ibn El Walid Mosque in the resort town of Heuraoua east of Algiers.

He warned that authorities would close mosques again if Algerians show even a “slight indifference” toward preventive measures. “The health of citizens comes before faith." Algeria has reported more than 37,000 virus infections and 1,350 deaths as of Friday, the third-highest death rate reported in Africa after South Africa and Egypt..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020