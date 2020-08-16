US authorises use of saliva test for COVID-19: FDA
The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method based on analysing saliva samples.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 06:29 IST
Washington [US], August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method based on analysing saliva samples.
"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Yale School of Public Health for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test, which uses a new method of processing saliva samples when testing for COVID-19 infection," the FDA said in a statement.
According to the Johns Hopkins University database, the US has a total of 5,354,664 cases, with a death toll of 169,405. (ANI/Sputnik)
