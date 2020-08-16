Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Africa 'regrets' United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement

"Peace and stability in the Middle East, and particularly a sustainable solution regarding the plight of the Palestinian people, is of critical importance to South Africa," the country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement on Friday. Acknowledging that the UAE had the sovereign right to set its diplomatic relations with the government of Israel, the statement said it was “regrettable” that it had done so based on an agreement related to the fate of the Palestinian people without engaging the people of Palestine.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:19 IST
S Africa 'regrets' United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement

South Africa has voiced its concern over the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying it is "regrettable" that it had been done without engaging the people of Palestine. "Peace and stability in the Middle East, and particularly a sustainable solution regarding the plight of the Palestinian people, is of critical importance to South Africa," the country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement on Friday.

Acknowledging that the UAE had the sovereign right to set its diplomatic relations with the government of Israel, the statement said it was “regrettable” that it had done so based on an agreement related to the fate of the Palestinian people without engaging the people of Palestine. Central to the UAE-Israel agreement was an undertaking by the latter to suspend plans to annex the West Bank, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a TV broadcast afterwards that he had only agreed to defer plans for the annexation. "Most of the world's countries have called for a stop to the threats of annexation of the West Bank, as it would have been an act in contravention of international law. The agreement by three countries, the USA, the UAE and Israel instead posits that a temporary suspension of the annexation should be celebrated as a diplomatic break-through," DIRCO said in a statement. The agreement, however, does not commit Israel to halting of plans to further extend Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian territories and its people, it said. "The agreement also, does not commit the government of Israel to negotiations guided by the internationally agreed parameters," the statement said.

"South Africa notes the concerns expressed by the Palestinian leadership and wishes to express its conviction that any initiative aimed at a solution to the conflict, must take into account the needs and aspirations of the Palestinian people," DIRCO said. "In this regard, South Africa remains committed to the independence of Palestine under the two-state solution, based on the international recognition and independence of the viable State of Palestine, based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, existing peacefully side by side with its neighbours,” it said.

South Africa's view on Palestine is that the outstanding final status issues must be resolved through negotiations between the parties, with support from the international community..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020