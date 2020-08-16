Left Menu
Zoo in China celebrates world's oldest captive giant panda's 38th birthday

A zoo in China's Chongqing municipality organised a birthday party on Sunday for the world's oldest captive giant panda, who turned 38 this year. Her offsprings are spread across China and in other countries and regions, including the US, Canada and Japan. No more than 30 giant pandas around the world have lived to be over 30 years, according to Yin Yanqiang, the zoo's technical director.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:50 IST
A zoo in China's Chongqing municipality organised a birthday party on Sunday for the world's oldest captive giant panda, who turned 38 this year. A birthday cake covered with food that the celebrity "granny panda" named Xinxing loves -- such as bamboo shoots, carrots and watermelons -- was prepared for the occasion.

Xinxing is the world's oldest captive giant panda. Her age is equivalent to more than 110 human years. The female panda is currently in good physical condition except for occasional hypertension.

More than 100 panda fans attended the birthday party at the zoo, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Xinxing was born in 1982 in the wild of Baoxing County of Sichuan Province where the French Catholic priest, zoologist and botanist Armand David discovered the species in 1869.

She was brought to the Chongqing Zoo at the age of one and is the matriarch of a huge family of 153 pandas by the end of last year. Her offsprings are spread across China and in other countries and regions, including the US, Canada and Japan.

No more than 30 giant pandas around the world have lived to be over 30 years, according to Yin Yanqiang, the zoo's technical director. The zoo has been carrying out comprehensive observation and physical examinations on Xinxing, measuring her blood pressure and checking her dental health every week, Yin said.

