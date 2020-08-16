Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day in suburbs of Washington Metro

By Reena Bhardwaj Under the concept of a drive thru festival, over 800 cars drove into a first of its kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC metro area to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. "It was an exciting event. The dance, the music everything is fantastic. I came here with my husband. We got invitation via email. It was kind of nostalgic," said Meena Bhinge.

Deepak Bhinge said he felt like celebrating Independence Day in India. "This is very exciting. I am living here for 25 years. I feel like I am celebrating Independence Day in India," he said.

The drive thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani. An innovative concept that was created by the Sood family, had its own journey from ideation to execution keeping COVID-19 in mind. "This event was incorporated by us. We have been here in the US for so many years, I have not seen anything big scale happening here. Last year, me and my husband decided that we should celebrate India's Independence Day in a big and grand way," said Deepa.

"We started it last year, this year due to COVID-19, we faced problems with the venue. So we started this drive and celebrating India's Independence Day," she said. Her husband, Manish Sood said: "It is a super successful event. It is the first of its kind event. Even during COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrated India's Independence Day."

Many in the crowd held India's tricolor, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers. The highlight of the event was of course the Indian tricolor that was unfurled with pride and patriotism. The flag was hoisted at the event by Minister Community Affairs Anurag Kumar who was the Guest of Honor. Flowers were showered by a chopper on the tricolour and those who gathered to participate in the festivities presenting a spectacle for the local residents and visitors.

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square. Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the Tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags.