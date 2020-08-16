Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day in suburbs of Washington Metro

Under the concept of a drive thru festival, over 800 cars drove into a first of its kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC metro area to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:25 IST
Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day in suburbs of Washington Metro
Indian diaspora in US celebrated 74th Independence Day in the suburbs of Washington Metro.. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Under the concept of a drive thru festival, over 800 cars drove into a first of its kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC metro area to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. "It was an exciting event. The dance, the music everything is fantastic. I came here with my husband. We got invitation via email. It was kind of nostalgic," said Meena Bhinge.

Deepak Bhinge said he felt like celebrating Independence Day in India. "This is very exciting. I am living here for 25 years. I feel like I am celebrating Independence Day in India," he said.

The drive thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani. An innovative concept that was created by the Sood family, had its own journey from ideation to execution keeping COVID-19 in mind. "This event was incorporated by us. We have been here in the US for so many years, I have not seen anything big scale happening here. Last year, me and my husband decided that we should celebrate India's Independence Day in a big and grand way," said Deepa.

"We started it last year, this year due to COVID-19, we faced problems with the venue. So we started this drive and celebrating India's Independence Day," she said. Her husband, Manish Sood said: "It is a super successful event. It is the first of its kind event. Even during COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrated India's Independence Day."

Many in the crowd held India's tricolor, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers. The highlight of the event was of course the Indian tricolor that was unfurled with pride and patriotism. The flag was hoisted at the event by Minister Community Affairs Anurag Kumar who was the Guest of Honor. Flowers were showered by a chopper on the tricolour and those who gathered to participate in the festivities presenting a spectacle for the local residents and visitors.

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square. Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the Tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Barzal's OT winner gives Isles 3-0 lead over Caps

Mathew Barzal scored 428 into overtime Sunday afternoon and gave the New York Islanders a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 in Toronto. Barzals goal came seconds af...

Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 seaso...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraqs capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two othe...

Snooker-Majestic O'Sullivan wins sixth world title

Ronnie OSullivan produced a devastating burst to crush Kyren Wilson 18-8 and claim a sixth world snooker title on Sunday. Sheffields Crucible Theatre looked set for another slice of drama when Wilson recovered from 8-2 on Saturday to trail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020