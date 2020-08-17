Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualtiesReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 17-08-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 00:28 IST
A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraq's capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the statement added.
The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at U.S. interests, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements and security sources
