Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least seven dead after gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel

Militants stormed a high-end seaside hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 20 as they detonated a car bomb then opened fire with assault rifles in the latest attack in the Somali capital.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-08-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 03:33 IST
At least seven dead after gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Militants stormed a high-end seaside hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 20 as they detonated a car bomb then opened fire with assault rifles in the latest attack in the Somali capital. Islamist insurgent group al Shabaab said it was behind the assault on the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, and that its gunmen battled security forces who rushed to the scene.

At about midnight, state news agency SONNA said the operation was over and that 205 people had been rescued, "including ministers, lawmakers and civilians," citing Farhan Qarole, a security forces commander at the hotel. "All the four militants armed with AK-47 were shot dead. They were aboard the car bomb, they got off ... and the four militants went in the hotel to fight," SONNA said, adding that full details of casualties will be given later.

The hotel is owned by Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, a lawmaker and former finance minister, and is frequented by many government officials and members of the Somali diaspora. "There were officials of (President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's) government inside the hotel when we attacked," said a statement broadcast on al Shabaab's Radio Andalus.

The attack follows an uprising at Mogadishu's central prison on Monday. SONNA said at least 15 prisoners and four guards were killed when security forces beat back the rebellion. A witness, Ahmed Ali, said on Sunday he had heard "a huge blast at the hotel, gunfire followed, and then clouds of smoke".

"So far we confirmed seven people died, including two attackers, two junior directors and three civilians," information ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar told Reuters. "Fifteen people were injured," he added.

Aamin ambulance service head Abdikadir Abdirahman had earlier told Reuters the service had transported 28 injured people from the scene before exchanges of gunfire started. Hotel owner Nor posted on Facebook after escaping the building: "May Allah have mercy on all those who died in the attack by the terrorists on civilians particularly on Elite Hotel in which I was in."

Mohamed Nur, a government worker who lives near Lido beach, said the exchange of gunfire was "terrible". "Stray bullets reached us near the beach," he said.

Somalia has been embroiled in violence since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew leader Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Since 2008, al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognised central government and establish its rule based on its own interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe's ninth-inning homer lifts Rays over Jays

Brandon Lowe hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Sunday afternoon in the completion of a suspended game in Buffalo, N.Y. Austin Meadows also hit a solo home run for t...

At least seven dead after gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel

Militants stormed a high-end seaside hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 20 as they detonated a car bomb then opened fire with assault rifles in the latest attack in the Somali capital. Islamis...

Canada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit

A deepening rift between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fueled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matt...

Brewers take third straight from Cubs

Orlando Arcia had three hits and scored three times, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers won their third consecutive game against the Chicago Cubs with a 6-5 victory Sunday. Arcia and Keston H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020