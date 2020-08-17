Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child bride to elite police, the Pakistan film focusing on female pioneers

Ebrahim KARACHI, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Pakistani policewoman battling rising levels of violence against women in her country is one of three women featured in an Emmy-nominated movie that high-profile filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy hopes will inspire other women. Obaid-Chinoy, winner of two Oscars and seven previous Emmys, said "Freedom Fighters" tells the stories of elite police officer Saima Sharif, former child bride Tabassum Adnan, and Syed Ghulam Fatima, an activist who took on the brick industry.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:41 IST
Child bride to elite police, the Pakistan film focusing on female pioneers
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (sharmeenobaidchinoy)

A Pakistani policewoman battling rising levels of violence against women in her country is one of three women featured in an Emmy-nominated movie that high-profile filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy hopes will inspire other women.

Obaid-Chinoy, the winner of two Oscars and seven previous Emmys, said "Freedom Fighters" tells the stories of elite police officer Saima Sharif, former child bride Tabassum Adnan, and Syed Ghulam Fatima, an activist who took on the brick industry. Known for films that highlight women's inequality, Obaid-Chinoy said all three women's lives were shaped by their own experiences which drove them to push for change, despite facing threats along the way.

"We need leaders like these three, emerging from the grassroots, from the neighborhood and communities they come from and work in, and who are invested in them," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Every year thousands of women in Pakistan face some form of violence, ranging from acid attacks to sexual assault, to kidnapping, rape, or murder, often in the name of honor.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent watchdog, stated in its annual report of 2019 that "despite legislation enacted to protect and promote women's rights in recent years, violence against women has escalated". Obaid-Chinoy, who was the first Pakistani to win an Academy Award with her 2012 film "Saving Face" inspired by the life of acid victim Fakhra Younus, said "Freedom Fighters" continued her focus on resilient Pakistani women.

She also won an Oscar in 2016 for her documentary "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness" about a so-called honor killing in Pakistan which prompted then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to declare his commitment to eliminate such murders. CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES

"Freedom Fighters" was this month named on the shortlist of the 2020 Emmys with the winners to be announced on Sept. 21. "It is important for girls to be inspired. Such films open their minds to the multitude of possibilities there are," said Obaid-Chinoy.

The film's co-producer, Maheen Sadiq, agreed. "We can all take inspiration from these powerful women who have braved their past and are now standing up for change, shaping not just their own futures, but the futures of generations to come," Sadiq told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima, founder of the Bonded Labor Liberation Front who campaigns for the rights of bonded laborers, said her work stemmed from her childhood when she noticed the extreme living conditions that brick kiln workers faced. "I was in Grade 8 and was used to seeing brick kiln workers coming from the periphery, to seek help from my trade unionist father," Fatima, 65, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from the eastern city of Lahore in a phone interview.

"They would be in tatters and half-starved, and my father would ask us to provide meals and clothes for them. "I would find it very painful and failed to understand why no one listened to their grievances. I later found out it's a modern form of slavery and existed in agriculture as well."

Fatima estimates there are about 4.5 million people engaged in making bricks in Pakistan of which about 60% are women who are routinely harassed. "Things are much better now than when I began work 40 years ago but rape and sexual abuse continues," she said.

Obaid-Chinoy also tells the story of Adnan who escaped 20 years of domestic abuse after being married off as a child and now lobbies powerful men in the community to stop this abuse. Pakistan has the sixth-highest rate of child marriage in the world, according to UNICEF, with 21% of girls married before 18.

The third woman in the film, Sharif, was accepted into the Pakistan Elite Force, refusing to let the violence and discrimination she faced on the job deter her from ensuring women play a greater role in her conservative country. Obaid-Chinoy said one of the main challenges was ensuring the filming did not put the women at risk.

"Both Fatima and Tabassum have always been at the receiving end of threats for taking on the superstructures," she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad NGO conducts final rites of COVID-19 patients if family refuses

Youth welfare Telangana, an NGO in Hyderabad has taken up the task of performing final rites of COVID-19 dead bodies after family members refuse to accept them. Syed Jalaluddin Zafar, founder and president of Youth Welfare Telangana, told A...

Soccer-Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht manager

Vincent Kompany has announced his retirement from playing football to take over as full-time manager of Anderlecht, the Belgian Pro League club said on Monday. The 34-year-old Kompany, who had shared first-team duties with Frank Vercauteren...

After heavy rain, water enters residential areas in MP's Jabalpur

Rainwater entered residential areas in Jabalpur on Sunday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and Wes...

UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case

More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020