Entertainment News Roundup: French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID-19 crowd limits

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID-19 crowd limits

A French theme park has caused an outcry by staging a show attended by 9,000 people, skirting a legal limit on gatherings of over 5,000 imposed to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Puy du Fou, which organizes re-enactments of French historical events, was permitted to fill 9,000 of its 13,000 seats on Saturday by arranging its open-air stands into three separate blocks divided by Plexiglas screens.