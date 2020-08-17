Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration approves oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

But a Republican-passed tax bill in 2017 opened the area to oil and gas leasing, a key pillar of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy agenda to expand fossil fuel production on public lands. The Interior Department could hold a sale of oil and gas leases in ANWR by the end of the year, Secretary David Bernhardt said on a conference call with reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:41 IST
Trump administration approves oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S. leadership.

The 19 million acre (7.7 million hectares) refuge is home to wildlife populations including Porcupine caribou and polar bears and has been off-limits to drilling for decades. But a Republican-passed tax bill in 2017 opened the area to oil and gas leasing, a key pillar of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy agenda to expand fossil fuel production on public lands.

The Interior Department could hold a sale of oil and gas leases in ANWR by the end of the year, Secretary David Bernhardt said on a conference call with reporters. "I'm not really driven by the political dynamics" of the Nov. 3 presidential election, he said.

Polls show Trump is trailing challenger Joe Biden, a Democrat. If found, oil production could begin in ANWR in about eight years, Bernhardt said, with activity lasting about 50 years.

Environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers have long fought to block the pristine area from development of oil rigs, pipelines and roads. Green groups said it was particularly unjustified at a time of slumping oil prices. "It's absolutely bonkers to endanger this beautiful place during a worldwide oil glut," said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Asked about how the low price of oil might affect an ANWR lease sale, Bernhardt said potential investors were not focused on the spot price of energy when considering long-term projects. Industry interest in ANWR is unclear, and several big U.S. banks have said recently they will not finance oil and gas projects in the Arctic region. ANWR has been tested only once for the potential to extract fossil fuels.

Bernhardt said companies would bid on leases despite a lack of seismic testing that is a precursor to drilling. Alaska's governor and a congressional delegation applauded the decision, saying it would create jobs and boost the state's economy.

"The vision of Secretary Bernhardt and President Donald J. Trump will lead to the responsible development of Alaska's abundant resources, create new jobs, support economic growth and prosperity, and most importantly, retain well into the future Alaska's critical role in our Nation's energy policy," Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy said in a statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sinha asks officials to ensure adequate medical facilities in all health centres in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked officials to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made available at all health centres with special focus on primary and community centres across the Union Territory. He revi...

'A maestro till the end' Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day- says vocalist's adopted daughter

Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a maestro till the end and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said. He was singing till last night, he did a video ...

Philippines promises "refreshed" coronavirus approach as capital exits strict lockdown

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in and around the capital Manila as his government promised a refreshed approach to fighting COVID-19 that includes intensified testing. Duterte, in a tele...

Mexican president to present plan to reactivate coronavirus-hit economy in two weeks

The Mexican government will present a plan to reactivate the economy in two weeks to help bring the country back from a sharp recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.In 15 days, a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020