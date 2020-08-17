Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka calls on Minister for Foreign Relations
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay on Monday called on Minister for Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena soon after the Minister assumed his duties.ANI | Colombo | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:23 IST
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay on Monday called on Minister for Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena soon after the Minister assumed his duties.
"High Commissioner HE Gopal Baglay called on Minister of Foreign Relations Hon @DCRGunawardena soon after Hon Minister assumed his duties. Substantive discussions were held regarding all areas of bilateral cooperation," tweeted High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa was earlier this month sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, days after his party secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. (ANI)
