Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands

Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighbourhoods. Stedin said a problem at a power generator's main distribution station caused the loss of power.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:26 IST
Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands

Streetcars ground to a halt and some stores closed in the Hague after a power outage hit large parts of the Dutch city Monday, with technicians still trying to fix the fault several hours later. Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) affected 37,000 customers in the west of the city. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighbourhoods.

Stedin said a problem at a power generator's main distribution station caused the loss of power. At the end of the afternoon, the company said repair work was continuing. “We're doing everything we can to restore power to everyone safely and as quickly as possible,” the company said on its website.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz PG Conley to return during first-round series vs. Denver

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is being tested daily for the coronavirus and could be back within four days, ESPN reported during Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Conley plans to be back ...

US STOCKS-Tech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high

The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday, while the SP 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks. The benchmark SP 500 was just shy of its Feb. 19 intraday record high after t...

Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if added to stimulus measures -Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump administration is willing to support funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a package of coronavirus stimulus measures.Speaking to reporters while aboard A...

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020