Two charged in 2002 killing of rapper Jam Master Jay
Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:52 IST

U.S. prosecutors on Monday indicted two men for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC. Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City borough of Queens.
Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City borough of Queens. The U.S Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said in a news release that Karl Jordan Jr. would be arraigned later on Monday on charges of murdering Mizell, while Ronald Washington would be arraigned later this week.
Run-DMC, one of the best-known rap acts of the 1980s, was founded in New York City in 1981. Mizell's murder is one of the most long-running unsolved killings in the music world.
