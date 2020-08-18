Man stabs Israeli cop, is shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City -police
Video footage circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s wearing a surgical mask and lying motionless in an alley as an Israeli policeman pointed a pistol at him.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:29 IST
A knife-wielding man wounded an Israeli policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem and was shot dead by an officer on Monday, a police spokesman said. The slain man's identity was not immediately clear, the spokesman said.
The Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want for a future state, have seen sporadic Palestinian street attacks on Israelis since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. Video footage circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s wearing a surgical mask and lying motionless in an alley as an Israeli policeman pointed a pistol at him.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- East Jerusalem
- Palestinian
- Palestinians
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Israeli military strike likely kills 4 militants from Syria
Israeli aircraft hit Syria after squad tried to bomb border fence, military says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Expect successful results from joint research with India on COVID-19 rapid test: Israeli envoy
Israeli leaders locked in budget battle as economic crisis deepens