BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple To Cut Epic Off From iOS, Mac Development Tools

BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple To Cut Epic Off From iOS, Mac Development ToolsReuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:54 IST
Epic Games: * EPIC GAMES - APPLE INFORMED CO THAT ON AUG. 28, IT WILL TERMINATE ALL DEVELOPER ACCOUNTS AND CUT EPIC OFF FROM IOS, MAC DEVELOPMENT TOOLS
* EPIC GAMES - SEEKING PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION RESTRAINING APPLE FROM REMOVING, DE-LISTING, OR OTHERWISE MAKING UNAVAILABLE FORTNITE FROM THE APP STORE * EPIC GAMES SAYS SEEKING A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST APPLE Further company coverage:
