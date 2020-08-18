PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Lagardère board extends tenure of embattled CEO as threats gather https://on.ft.com/2E359Ft - Sajid Javid returns to JPMorgan https://on.ft.com/2CzILmr

- Private hospitals to be paid £10bn to ease NHS waiting lists https://on.ft.com/2E8SmRQ - A-level and GCSE students to have downgraded results restored https://on.ft.com/2PYC3tm

Overview - Board of directors of Lagardère SCA has renewed the contract of Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardère seven months ahead of schedule, extending his tenure for four years as he battles to keep control of the French publishing and retail group founded by his father.

- Britain's former finance minister Sajid Javid has joined U.S. lender JPMorgan's European advisory council, which will offer the group counsel on its operations in the region after Brexit, according to a memo to staff seen by the Financial Times. - Private hospitals in England will be paid up to 10 billion pounds ($13.11 billion) over the next four years to treat NHS patients in a bid to relieve pressure on long waiting lists at public health centres that have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

- A-level and GCSE results of students in England will revert to grades predicted by teachers after the government performed the latest in a string of policy U-turns by abandoning a contentious computer algorithm that had revised down marks. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds)

