Sounds of explosions heard in Kabul's diplomatic district

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Sounds of explosions were heard in the 17th and 8th districts of Kabul, where the diplomatic area is located, Sputnik reported on Tuesday. This happened on the eve of the Afghan Independence Day, a national holiday celebrated on August 19 to commemorate the 1919 Anglo-Afghan Treaty, under which the country was relinquished of its status of a British protectorate.

"A rocket was fired in the 17th and 8th districts of Kabul city," a local resident said. At the same time, Tolo News broadcaster reported that the explosions took place in the 10th police district.

According to the 1TV broadcaster, which cited police sources, four rockets, fired from two vehicles, landed in the Afghan capital's 8th and 17th districts. No injuries and fatalities have been reported so far. (ANI/Sputnik)