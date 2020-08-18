Brazil's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,359,570

Brazil's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by more than 19,000 over the past 24 hours, down from some 23,000 the day before, with over 600 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement. The case tally rose by 19,373 to 3,359,570, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 684 -- up from 620 the day before -- to 108,536. More than 2.47 million have recovered from the disease in Brazil.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 767,000, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.5 million.