Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions

The new rule is designed to block Huawei's access to commercially available chips made with tools acquired from the U.S. “The new rule makes it clear than any use of American software or American fabrication equipment to produce things through Huawei is banned, and requires a license," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:03 IST
Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on China's Huawei, seeking to starve it of crucial components by cutting off all access to U.S. technology. "We don't want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us," Trump told Fox News on Monday.

"And any country that uses it, we're not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence." The Commerce Department's new rules, rolled out Monday, will further block Huawei from accessing chip technology. Washington cut off Huawei's access to U.S. components and technology, including Google's music and other smartphone services, last year.

Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei. A Huawei executive said this month that the company has started running out of processor chips to make smartphones as a result of those sanctions, and may have to stop production of its own advanced chips.

But the Commerce Department said Monday that more restrictions were needed because Huawei has "continuously tried to evade" the earlier sanctions by using technology supplied by third parties. The new rule is designed to block Huawei's access to commercially available chips made with tools acquired from the U.S.

"The new rule makes it clear than any use of American software or American fabrication equipment to produce things through Huawei is banned, and requires a license," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday. "It's really a question of closing loopholes to prevent a bad actor from access to U.S. technology, even if they try to do it in a very indirect, very tricky manner." Huawei has been at the center of rising U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology and security.

The standoff has now enveloped the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat, both of which are under the threat of a ban in the U.S. starting in September. Huawei declined comment Monday but has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials have accused Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to U.S. tech industries.

Ross said Monday that the new action is enforcement-focused and not "directly related to the trade talks" between the U.S. and China. Elsa Kania, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security who focuses on technology and U.S.-China relations, said while there are valid security concerns about Huawei, the Trump administration's increasingly drastic measures against it and other Chinese companies don't have a clear rationale.

"If the objective is to kill Huawei irregardless of the collateral damage to American companies, then this measure is one step closer to that," she said. "A lot of companies caught in the crossfire of this will see real damage." The Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group representing American chipmakers, said in a statement Monday that the rule will cause "significant disruption" to the industry.

The action targets Huawei but could have sweeping reach, said Kevin Wolf, who was assistant secretary of commerce for export administration under President Barack Obama. "Every foreign-made semiconductor of any type anywhere in the world is now subject to U.S. license requirements if a Huawei company is in any way involved, directly or indirectly, in the transaction," said Wolf, a partner at the Washington law firm Akin Gump.

The U.S. also on Monday added 38 Huawei affiliates to an existing list of companies banned from receiving some sensitive technologies. And it ended an exemption that had allowed some Huawei customers in the U.S. to keep using its equipment and software. Washington has combined its economic sanctions on Huawei with a lobbying campaign pushing allies in Europe and elsewhere to exclude the company from planned next-generation wireless networks.

Trump referred to Huawei as "the spy way" as he spoke with "Fox & Friends" hosts Monday. He took credit for Britain's recent move to backtrack on plans to give the company a role in the U.K.'s new high-speed mobile phone network.

"We said we love Scotland Yard very much but we're not going to do business with you because if you use the Huawei system that means they're spying on you," Trump said. "That would mean they're spying on us.".

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

National Institute of Sports employee tests positive for COVID-19: SAI

The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports NIS in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Sports Authority India SAI, without giving the name ...

UP: 9 detained over horse-cart race on NH-91, booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

Nine people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly organising and participating in a horse-cart race on a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. At least three motor vehicles have also been impounded in connection wi...

Himachal Pradesh University postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University HPU deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18. A division bench of the HC had on...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series leadNazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020