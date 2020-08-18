Left Menu
Norwegian suspected of spying for Russia held in custody

He has not been identified beyond that he is a Norwegian national in his 50s who was born abroad. The man has admitted receiving money, with Oslo District Court judge Helene Andenaes Sekulic saying it was a "not insignificant amount." The court ruling came late Monday following a hearing held behind closed doors.

Norwegian suspected of spying for Russia held in custody

A Norwegian citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been remanded in custody for four weeks. The man was arrested arrested Saturday as he met with an alleged Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant. He has not been identified beyond that he is a Norwegian national in his 50s who was born abroad.

The man has admitted receiving money, with Oslo District Court judge Helene Andenaes Sekulic saying it was a “not insignificant amount.” The court ruling came late Monday following a hearing held behind closed doors. The man was working for Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, that also deals with the Norwegian defense industry and scientists handling advance military technology. He has denied that the information he handed over to the alleged Russian intelligence officer was sensitive, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

The Norwegian Police Security Service said he is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years. The agency said it is up to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to decide what will happen to the alleged Russian intelligence officer..

