Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutineering Mali soldiers round up officials, protesters take to the streets

Mutineering soldiers rounded up a number of senior civilians and military officials from Mali's capital on Tuesday and drove them back to their base, a Malian security source and an official in the prime minister's office said.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:19 IST
Mutineering Mali soldiers round up officials, protesters take to the streets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mutineering soldiers rounded up a number of senior civilians and military officials from Mali's capital on Tuesday and drove them back to their base, a Malian security source and an official in the prime minister's office said. ​Unconfirmed rumours that the mutineers had arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita swept Bamako, prompting hundreds of anti-government protesters to pour into a central square to celebrate and say it was time for him to resign.

Neither source said who the officials were or how many had been arrested. Reuters has seen no evidence that Keita was among those rounded up. The president's office could not be reached for comment. "Yes, mutiny. The military has taken up arms," the security source said earlier after residents reported hearing gunshots. It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were involved.

A Malian military spokesman confirmed that gunshots were fired at the base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) from the capital, but said he did not have any further information. A mutiny in 2012 at the Kati base led to a coup that toppled then-President Amadou Toumani Toure and contributed to the fall of northern Mali to jihadist militants, who continue to operate across the north and centre of the country.

A European diplomat said a relatively small number of members of the National Guard, apparently angered by a pay dispute, had seized a munitions depot on Tuesday but were then reported to have been surrounded by other government troops. A French military source said discussions were taking place between Mali's army command and the mutineers.

In Bamako, hundreds of people poured into the square around the Independence Monument, the site of mass protests since June, calling for Keita to quit over alleged corruption and worsening security. "Whether he's been arrested or not, what is certain is that his end is near. God is granting our prayers. IBK is finished," said Haidara Assetou Cisse, a teacher, referring to the president by his initials.

"We have come out today to call for the total resignation of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Because we heard there were shots fired by the military and we have come out to help our soldiers get rid of IBK," opposition supporter Aboubacar Ibrahim Maiga said. Protesters attacked the justice minister's personal offices, setting parts of them on fire, a Reuters witness said.

U.S. CONCERN Elsewhere in the capital, government ministry buildings were evacuated, an official said, and gunfire was heard near the prime minister's office, according to a security source.

The offices of state television ORTM were also evacuated, said Kalifa Naman, a senior ORTM official. There have been no reports of any attack on state TV, which was still broadcasting prerecorded programming. A Bamako resident said armed men had shut down access to two bridges across the Niger River within the city. It was not immediately clear who the armed men were.

The U.S. envoy to West Africa's Sahel region expressed concern. "The U.S. is opposed to all extra-constitutional changes of government, whether it is by those in the street or defence and security forces," J. Peter Pham said on Twitter. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc said it "calls on the soldiers to return to their barracks, while asking all concerned Malian parties to favour dialogue to resolve the crisis".

The French and Norwegian embassies in Bamako urged their citizens on Tuesday to stay home. The ongoing protests against Keita represent Mali's worst political crisis since the 2012 coup. At least 14 people have been killed in the demonstrations.

Regional powers worry any prolonged unrest from the protests could derail the fight against Islamist militants in the region. Their presence has rendered large areas of the centre and north of Mali ungovernable. Keita had hoped concessions to opponents and recommendations from a mediating delegation of regional leaders would help stem the tide of dissatisfaction, but the protest leaders have rejected proposals to join a power-sharing government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...

Bengal government procures e-vehicles for power minister, officials

The West Bengal government has procured five electric vehicles EV for official use of Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and two other senior officers. The move will hel...

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020