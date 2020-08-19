European Council shouldn't recognise Belarus election results, says opposition leader Tikhanovskaya

Minsk [Belarus], Aug 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the European Council not to recognise the results of the presidential election in her country, which saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected to his sixth term in office. In her new video address, Tikhanovskaya stressed that the presidential election, held on August 9, was "neither fair nor transparent", and its results were falsified.

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections. Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world. In order to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in my country, I have initiated the National Coordination Council of Belarus. It will lead the process of peaceful transition of power via dialogue," Tikhanovskaya said. "It will immediately call for a new fair and democratic presidential election with international supervision. Honourable leaders of Europe, I call on you to support the awakening of Belarus," she added.

The politician also called on the global community to respect the principles of international law, "the sovereignty of Belarus and the choice of the Belarusian people." "People who went out to defend their vote in the streets of their cities all across Belarus were brutally beaten, imprisoned and tortured by the regime, desperately clinging on to power. Hundreds were injured," Tikhanovskaya said, emphasising that the events are unfolding "in the middle of Europe."

Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since August 9 after Lukashenko won over 80 per cent of the vote as opposed to his key contender Tikhanovskaya, who managed less than 10 per cent in the presidential election, according to the official figures. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognise the results and people took to the streets to demand the president's resignation. Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. There was one confirmed fatality so far during a protest in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while hundreds of people -- including more than 120 police officers -- have sustained injuries. (ANI/Sputnik)