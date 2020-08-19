Left Menu
A man who is in custody in Norway suspected of spying for Russia was heading an industry project on 3D printing and had no security clearance and didn't work on projects for the defense industry, the Norwegian Armed Forces or other governmental agencies, his employer said.

Suspected Norway spy didn't work on defense projects

A man who is in custody in Norway suspected of spying for Russia was heading an industry project on 3D printing and had no security clearance and didn't work on projects for the defense industry, the Norwegian Armed Forces or other governmental agencies, his employer said. Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, said in a statement the man had not had any line management responsibilities for a number of years.

“During his time with DNV GL he worked on a limited number of projects – primarily within materials technology,” said the company, which is also the largest technical consultancy to the global renewable energy and oil and gas industry. “At the time of his arrest, he led a joint industry project on 3D printing,” it said Tuesday. It gave no further details.

DNV GL said it was “working closely” with the Norwegian Police Security Service. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation we cannot disclose any further information at this point,” the company said. On Monday, the suspect was remanded in custody for four weeks.

The man was arrested Saturday as he met with an alleged Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant. He has not been identified beyond being a a Norwegian national in his 50s born abroad. Norwegian news agency NTB said he was born in India. The man has admitted receiving money, with the judge who remanded him in custody saying it was a “not insignificant amount.” He is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.(AP) RUP RUP

