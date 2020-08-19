Left Menu
Development News Edition

US hands over second shipment of 100 ventilators to India

The United States handed over the second shipment of 100 new and state-of-the-art ventilators to assist India in its fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:12 IST
US hands over second shipment of 100 ventilators to India
The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact and provide India with flexibility in treating COVID-19 patients. (Video grab: US Embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI

The United States handed over the second shipment of 100 new and state-of-the-art ventilators to assist India in its fight against COVID-19. Announcing the delivery of the ventilators to India, US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said, "We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President (Donald) Trump's commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India's pandemic response."

Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Government of India and the Indian Red Cross Society, the US government donated the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, said a statement by the US Embassy in India on Wednesday. The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact, easy to deploy and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.

"In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a package of support that includes warranties and additional supplies required to operate these machines like tubes, filters and other necessary components. USAID is also working in close coordination with the Government of India to enhance the capacity of health facilities using these ventilators by facilitating setup, orientations and clinical training for healthcare providers responsible for operating the machines," the statement said. "Fulfilling the US Government's commitment, @usaid_india delivered the remaining 100 brand-new, Made-in-USA ventilators to @IndianRedCross on behalf of the @MoHFW_INDIA," Juster said in a tweet.

The first shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in India on June 14. Since then, the ventilators have been deployed to support the care of COVID-19 patients at the eight regional All India Institute of Medical Sciences. "The total donation of 200 ventilators builds on the long history of US-India collaboration in the health sector and the assistance that USAID has committed to India in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. USAID's efforts have strengthened India's healthcare system's resilience, readiness and response capacity in several high-burden states," said the statement.

As of August 7, a total of three million people in India have directly benefited from USAID support. USAID has trained 40,700 health workers on best practices to integrate COVID-19 prevention and risk mitigation into essential health services; 46,000 frontline workers on risk communication and provided 950 health care facilities with support to increase social distancing, infection prevention control and patient management. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope: rich can't get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine. The pandemic is a crisis. You dont come out of it the same either better or worse, Francis said, adding improvised remarks...

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000 -health ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the number of total cases hit 350,279.The death toll has reached 20,125 ...With ...

Jitin Prasada asks UP MLAs to raise issue of atrocities against Brahmins in UP Assembly

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged the UP MLAs to effectively raise the issue of atrocities on Brahmins during the three-day Monsoon Session of the state legislative assembly which begins on Thursday. In a letter, Prasa...

Rallying-Belgium replaces Japan as WRC season-ender

Rally Japan has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Belgium replacing it as the final round of this years world championship, organisers said on Wednesday. It will be the first time Belgium features on the championship calendar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020