Jaishankar greets Oman's new foreign minister, discusses bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday telephoned Oman new Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi to congratulate him on his appointment and discussed "excellent" bilateral relations between New Delhi and Muscat.

"Called up FM @badralbusaidi of Oman to congratulate him on his appointment. Discussed our excellent bilateral relations. Look forward to working closely with him," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a cabinet reshuffle, Oman on Tuesday named Badr al-Busaidi as the country's new foreign minister. (ANI)