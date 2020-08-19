Left Menu
PIA flights from UAE makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight coming from UAE to Peshawar on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Karachi International Airport after developing a technical fault, Pakistan media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight coming from UAE to Peshawar on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Karachi International Airport after developing a technical fault, Pakistan media reported. The technical fault was detected by the cockpit in the hydraulic system of PK-218 flight. The pilot then contacted the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi Airport and sought permission for a technical landing, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The ATC allowed the plane to make a technical landing at Karachi Airport. The pilot succeeded in landing the plane at the airport safely. A PIA spokesman said the flight will fly to Peshawar as soon as the technical glitch is rectified. "All facilities are being provided to passengers at the airport," the spokesman said

Moreover, PIA has started two weekly flights for Chitral. In a tweet, the national carrier said, "PIA brings a chance for its passengers to explore the majestic beauty of Chitral with two weekly flights."

