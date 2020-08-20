Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh community welcomes resolution introduced in US Congress

Jackie Speier introduced a House Resolution in the Congress condemning targeted terrorist attacks against members of the Sikh, Hindu, and other religious minority communities in Afghanistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 07:08 IST
Sikh community welcomes resolution introduced in US Congress
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Jackie Speier introduced a House Resolution in the Congress condemning targeted terrorist attacks against members of the Sikh, Hindu, and other religious minority communities in Afghanistan.

The resolution condemned the targeted terrorist attacks against members of the Sikh, Hindu, and other religious minority communities in Afghanistan and supporting refugee protection for Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan in recognition of the systematic religious persecution, discrimination, and existential danger faced by the members of these communities. Following the administration's proposal, the House of Representatives issued H. Res. 1085, stating that the House of Representatives expresses concern for the safety of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.

Recognising that members of the Sikh and Hindu communities face existential imminent impending danger in Afghanistan, the House of Representatives has also condemned all terrorist attacks, religious persecution, targeting and discrimination against minority communities. They have extended support towards resettling Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan in the United States under the United States Refugee Admissions Program pursuant to section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1157).

Sikh communities living in the US have expressed joy with Speier supporting the refugee protection and recognising systematic religious persecution, discrimination, and the danger faced by the members of these communities. On behalf of Sikh Caucus Committee, executive director Harpreet Singh Sandhu thanked the members of congress for this effort to save the Hindu and Sikh families in Afghanistan.

Himmat Singh of the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and Pritpal Singh of the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC) also welcomed the resolution. "We thank the Congress for highlighting the plight of minorities, and an effort to bring them into the US as refugees," the two groups SCCEC and AGPC said in a combined statement. Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Executive Director at the American Sikh Congressional Caucus urged that all Caucus Chairs, members of Congress, and Senators step in on urgent humanitarian grounds. "America has a moral obligation to preserve the sanctity of life and give Afghan Sikhs and Hindus a real chance for religious equality, safety, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness."

Jasmit Singh, UNITED SIKHS Advocacy Director said, "I marvel at the resilience of these families who even in the midst of despair have trust and hope. It would be a great injustice if we would have turned a blind eye in the face of their adversity. America is the kind of place that would give them an opportunity, a fighting chance and a home." (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.&#160; Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during ...

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source

The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a side agreement to the UAEs overtures to Israel, an industry insider who was part of the dialogue with government officials said on Wednesday...

Haitian official says at least 14 drown when boat sinks

At least 14 people drowned and more appeared to be missing after a packed sailboat sank in a channel between mainland Haiti and an outlying island, a Haitian official said. Jose Rethone, coordinator of the civil protection office in Haitis ...

Virtual prayer and meditation session held for Hindu delegates at Democratic convention

The ongoing Democratic National Convention on Wednesday organised a virtual prayer and meditation session for Hindu delegates and members attending the four-day event. The session was led by Anurima Bhargava, vice chair, US Commission on In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020