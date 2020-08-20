Left Menu
Virtual prayer and meditation session held for Hindu delegates at Democratic convention

"Leaders like Harini Krishnan, Dr Murali Balaji, and Neelima Gonuguntla, who were among the individuals who led the DNC's prayer event, will be crucial in persuading the Hindu faith community that Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are the best choice this November," she added.

20-08-2020
The ongoing Democratic National Convention on Wednesday organised a virtual prayer and meditation session for Hindu delegates and members attending the four-day event. The session was led by Anurima Bhargava, vice chair, US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Harini Krishnan, Indian classical vocalist and South Asians For Biden state director, Neel Gonuguntla, South Asians For Biden state director and community leader, and Ajay Tejasvi, AAPI Faith Leadership Council and Art of Living instructor.

Murali Balaji, South Asians For Biden communication team and community leader, and Ajay Bhutoria, AAPI Leadership Council For Biden and National Finance Committee member, also led the prayer session. "The DNC's inclusion and recognition of Hindus at the convention is particularly meaningful on the day that Senator Kamala Harris -- who has Indian heritage -- accepts her nomination as vice presidential candidate," Dewan said.

"Today, meditation has become an essential tool for mental health. In the midst of the many challenges that modern life throws at us, it is important find a sense of calm and clarity of thought to truly be successful in life," Tejasvi added. Speaking on the occasion, Bhutoria said that earlier this year, he had hosted Dr Jill Biden at his home in California and had presented her a statue of Lord Ganesha.

"I Pray to Lord Ganesha and Hanumanji to remove all obstacles from the path of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to get elected," he said. "We want to be able to worship in temples, gurdwaras, mosques and churches without the fear of racism and hate crimes. We want to leave a better planet for our next generation, to grow our small businesses, and for our family and friends to be welcome here as immigrants," Bhutoria said.

"So, I am in this fight with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to restore the soul of our nation for all of us. Joe Biden is and will be the best friend of India and Indo-Americans. US and Joe Biden share the same values - 'Family is most important and it all starts with the family'," he said. "One of my favorite pictures of Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden is at Raj Ghat, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi during his four-day India trip under the Obama–Biden Administration," Bhutoria added.

