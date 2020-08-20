Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensions

Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensionsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:55 IST
Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program.
"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers," Hatami said.
Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in January in a U.S. strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ALSO READ
Iranians, Russians receive text messages seeking U.S. election hacking info
Iranians get SMS barrage offering millions for info on U.S. election hacking
Iranians, Russians receive text messages seeking U.S. election hacking info
Unknown gunman kills 2 Lebanese in Iranian capital
State Department: We're responsible for Russian, Iranian text message campaign