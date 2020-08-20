Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali army Col Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

Col Assimi Goita, one of the five military officers who announced this week's coup on the state broadcaster ORTM, declared himself chairman of the junta now in power. “By making this intervention (the coup), we have put Mali first,” Goita said in a broadcast that showed him meeting with the top officials of government ministries and urging them to resume work Thursday.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:44 IST
Mali army Col Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

A colonel in Mali's army says he's now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col Assimi Goita, one of the five military officers who announced this week's coup on the state broadcaster ORTM, declared himself chairman of the junta now in power.

“By making this intervention (the coup), we have put Mali first,” Goita said in a broadcast that showed him meeting with the top officials of government ministries and urging them to resume work Thursday. “Mali is in a sociopolitical and security crisis,” he said. “There is no more room for mistakes.” Across Africa and around the world, leaders have strongly condemned this week's coup, calling for an immediate return to civilian rule and the release of ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, Boubou Cisse.

The two leaders were detained by mutinous soldiers on Tuesday after they surrounded the president's private residence in Bamako and fired shots into the air. Under duress, Keita later announced his resignation on state television, saying he did not want any blood to be shed to keep him in power. Observers fear the political upheaval will allow Islamic extremists in Mali to expand their reach. A power vacuum after a previous coup in 2012 allowed al-Qaida-linked militants to take over major towns in northern Mali where they implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Former colonizer France, which maintains strong economic and political ties to Mali, later led a military intervention to oust them from power in 2013.

But those jihadists have since regrouped and launched relentless attacks on the Malian military, as well as U.N. peacekeepers and regional forces trying to stabilize the volatile country. The extremists have moved southward, inflaming tensions between ethnic groups in central Mali. Goita, the new strongman, had been head of a special military unit based in central Mali. He also had taken part in the annual Flintlock training organized by the U.S. military to help Mali and other Sahel countries better fight extremists.

Keita won the 2013 election in a landslide, emerging from a field of more than two dozen candidates to get more than 77 per cent of the vote. He won reelection five years later, but his political fortunes have tumbled in the past year. While Mali's Islamic insurgency started before Keita took office, many felt his government did not do enough to end the violence. The extremists only expanded their reach, infiltrating the central part of the country where they inflamed tensions between ethnic groups. Attacks have dramatically increased over the past year.

Opposition to Keita's government rose further after legislative elections earlier this year that dozens of candidates disputed. In a conciliatory gesture, Keita said he was open to holding the vote again in contested areas. But by June, demonstrators were taking to the streets en masse calling for his ouster. Analysts said there were few signs that opposition leaders were aware of the coup plot, though they now stand to benefit through an opportunity to serve in any transitional government that emerges.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus' leader digs in amid continuing protests

Demonstrators again took to the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities Thursday, keeping up their push for the nations authoritarian leader to step down after extending his 26-year rule in a vote the opposition saw as rigged. Pr...

UP govt to act tough against prisoners using mobile phones

The Uttar Pradesh government will act tough against inmates found using cell phones inside prisons, saying they will face a jail term of three to five years or a fine ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 or both. It will also take steps to p...

With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthans COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, resp...

Berlin security services: Highway attacker wasn't on radar

German authorities said Thursday that a 30-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into other vehicles along a major Berlin highway wasnt previously on the security services radar. The Iraqi citizen crashed into a car, two moto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020