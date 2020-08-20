Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier's operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

PTI | Maine | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:12 IST
Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@USPS)

At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier's operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said. Pingree, a Maine Democrat, is raising the issue of the dead chicks and the losses farms are facing in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue, The Portland Press Herald reported.

Pauline Henderson, who owns Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, Maine, told the newspaper she was shocked last week when all of the 800 chicks sent to her from a hatchery in Pennsylvania were dead. "Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork," she said. "And out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping." Thousands of birds that moved through the Postal Service's processing center in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, were also dead, impacting several farms in Maine and New Hampshire, Henderson said.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for the U.S. Postal Service. "It's one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they've created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Pingree said, adding that her office has received dozens of complaints from farmers and others trying to raise a small flock of chickens in the backyard.

Pingree said she isn't sure if Perdue is aware of how the changes in the Postal Service are impacting smaller poultry farmers in the U.S. "This is a system that's always worked before and it's worked very well until these changes started being made," Pingree said.

DeJoy, a Republican donor who's the first postmaster general who did not come from the ranks of the Postal Service, took control of the agency in June and has since swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations. In Maine, two mail-sorting machines were dismantled at the state's postal distribution hub.

He announced Tuesday he would halt some changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays and warned could disrupt the November election, which is expected to bring a surge of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy is scheduled to testify before the Senate on Friday. President Donald Trump made clear last week that he was blocking USD 25 billion in emergency aid to the Postal Service, acknowledging he wanted to curtail election mail operations, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide USD 3.6 billion in additional election money to the states to help process mail-in ballots.

Those funds are tangled in a broader coronavirus aid package that was approved in the House but stalled in the Senate. The Postal Service is the only entity that ships live chicks and other small animals and has done so since 1918, according to the service's website.

"Rural Americans, including agricultural producers, disproportionately rely on USPS for their livelihoods, and it is essential that they receive reliable service," Pingree said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Three found dead on Lucknow outskirts

An elderly couple and a watchman were found dead on the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday, police said. The bodies of Ram Sanehi 65 and his wife Ram Janki 60 were found at their house on the Lucknow-Prayagraj road under Nigoha police statio...

My death wouldn't help Putin: Kremlin critic's parting remark

A day before Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny collapsed in what his allies say was a case of poisoning on Thursday, he met a group of young supporters in private and took a familiar question why arent you deadAccording to one of the supporters...

Court frames charges against 12 accused in multi-crore fraud in against Udhampur bizman

An Udhampur court on Thursday framed charges of cheating and fraud against 12 persons for their alleged roles in duping an industrialist of Rs 5.60 crore on the pretext of selling him a precious metal on cheap rates. The court of Udhampur c...

Karnataka to conduct state-level COVID-19 prevalence survey

Karnataka government on Thursday said it will conduct a survey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 across the state and the proportion of people who have developed immunity. The survey, which will involve adults over the age of 18, will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020