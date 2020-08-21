US to seek death penalty again for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for Boston Marathon bombing: Reports

Washington [US], Aug 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US Attorney General William Barr will again seek the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for the Boston Marathon bombing, the Associated Press reported. On July 31, a federal appeals court in Boston ordered that three of Tsarnaev's convictions be reversed, his death penalty scrapped and a new penalty trial ordered.

Barr said the Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling and would even take it to the Supreme Court, the report said on Thursday. Tsarnaev will remain in prison for life because he has not challenged the life sentences against him.

The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan were found guilty of the attack. Tamerlan was killed by police while on the run on April 19 of the same year, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015. (ANI/Sputnik)