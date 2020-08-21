Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lessor BOC Aviation says airline clients repaying delayed rentals

Most of BOC Aviation's (BOCA) airline clients have resumed rental payments, a sign of cautious optimism, after deferring payments when the pandemic struck this year, the Asian lessor's top executive told Reuters in an interview. BOCA has completed repayment negotiations with the bulk of its customers, and airlines in markets such as China and the United States are recovering well after the industry was brought to a near stand-still by COVID-19, CEO Robert Martin said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:46 IST
Lessor BOC Aviation says airline clients repaying delayed rentals

Most of BOC Aviation's (BOCA) airline clients have resumed rental payments, a sign of cautious optimism, after deferring payments when the pandemic struck this year, the Asian lessor's top executive told Reuters in an interview.

BOCA has completed repayment negotiations with the bulk of its customers, and airlines in markets such as China and the United States are recovering well after the industry was brought to a near stand-still by COVID-19, CEO Robert Martin said on Thursday. "Already, we've been repaid a lot of the deferrrals that were put in place," he said after BOCA reported flat first-half net profit at $323 million, while total revenue and other income rose 11%.

"Experienced airlines clearly moved very quickly to react to the situation. The guys at the other end of the spectrum tended to be the entrepreneur-led airlines with big orders in emerging markets, and some of those have still got to come to the table," said Martin, an industry veteran of over 30 years. Singapore-headquartered BOCA is one of the world's biggest lessors, with a fleet of 571 planes, including those on order. This year, it struck big deals with airlines to buy and lease back aircraft.

Airlines have deferred payments to lessors, which have shored up funding and delayed taking deliveries from Airbus and Boeing, after expanding furiously in an industry boom over the past few decades. BOCA took a $12 million asset impairment on five Boeing aircraft already delivered and repossessed three other planes.

"Things generally are getting better. I judge that from our internal cashflows but there are specific situations that will need to be worked out in the second half," he said, adding that BOCA had no unplaced new aircraft until 2023.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...

Fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

As many as nine are feared to be trapped after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Projects powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here at around 1030 pm on Thursday. So far, no casualties have been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020