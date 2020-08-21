Left Menu
At Democratic National Convention, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump, Mike Pence

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who opened the final night of Democratic National Convention night took potshots at US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:14 IST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who opened the final night of Democratic National Convention night took potshots at US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Andrew Yang, himself a onetime 2020 Democratic candidate, introduced the former "Seinfeld" star, reported The Hill.

As per the report, Yang and Luis-Dreyfus then launched into a bit in which they purposely mispronounced Pence's name, in an apparent dig at Republicans who have at times mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris. "I cannot wait to see her debate our current Vice President, Meeka Pints," Louis Dreyfus was quoted as saying. "Or is it Paints?" To this, Yang said: "It's pronounced Pahnce, I believe."

"It's some kind of weird foreign name," said Louis-Dreyfus to which Yang responded by saying, "Yeah, not very American sounding." The actress then recalled meeting Joe Biden for her hit show "Veep" in which she played the Vice President.

"Joe Biden goes to church so often he doesn't even need tear gas or federal troops to help him get there," she said mocking President Trump for clearing protesters from around White House so he could walk to a church in Washington, D.C., for an apparent photo-op in June. Former US Vice President Joe Biden has officially accepted the Presidential nomination of the Democratic Party.

"It is with great honour and humility that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America," Biden was quoted as saying by CNN. On Thursday (local time), the former Vice President was introduced by a video at the Democratic National Convention that went through his life and career and highlighted his role as a father, husband and political leader. (ANI)

