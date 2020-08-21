Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways increasingly likely to face strike action -union

British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to the airline's remaining staff did not offer enough stability and could cut pay substantially.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:03 IST
British Airways increasingly likely to face strike action -union
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to the airline's remaining staff did not offer enough stability and could cut pay substantially. Unite, the trade union, first threatened BA with strike action in July. After a union meeting on Thursday, a spokesman said that he would instruct lawyers to proceed to industrial action.

But any strike action, which would need to be approved by a vote, is likely to be some weeks away given that Unite has yet to formally start the process. BA on Friday said that it had "received no notification of any ballot for industrial action", the first step in a weeks-long process which precedes any strike.

British Airways, owned by IAG, says it is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out international travel. It has been burning through 20 million pounds a day and has said it needs to axe up to 12,000 jobs. While flying restarted in Europe in June, new restrictions continue to be imposed. On Thursday, Britain brought in quarantine rules for Austria and Croatia, creating a new problem for travel demand in markets served by BA.

Unite says that the cuts BA is trying to make go too far. It argues that staff who keep their jobs at the airline face contracts which provide no stability or security, and involve pay cuts of up to 43%. "Enough is enough. We will now instruct our legal specialists to proceed to industrial and legal action, which will hit BA in the autumn," Unite said in a statement.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partners with Sastodeal in Nepal

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nepals Sastodeal, a move that will help lakhs of Flipkart sellers get access to the neighbouring countrys e-commerce market. Under the partnership, Sasto...

Motor racing-U.S.-based Dorilton Capital buys Williams F1 team

Former Formula One champions Williams have been sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, they announced on Friday with a statement that marked the end of an era for the family-owned team. They will continue to race under...

With highest-ever single day Covid recoveries of 62,282, India's recovery rate reaches 74.28 pc

With 62,282 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed. With a total of 21,58,946 recoveries, Indias re...

Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in island of Phuket from October

Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists will have to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020