One killed, three injured in Afghanistan's Kapisa after mortar mine strikes house

At least one person was killed while three others were injured as a mortar mine fired by terrorists struck a house in the eastern Kapisa province on Friday, Xinhua reported citing police spokesman in the restive province, Shaeq Shurash.

ANI | Kapisa | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the report, Shaeq blamed the Taliban for the attack, saying the mortar mine fired struck a house, killing one person on the spot and wounding three others, all civilians and members of the same family. (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

