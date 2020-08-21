COVID-19 cases in Russia rise by 4,870 to 946,976

Left Menu
ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,870 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Russia in the last 24 hours, reported Xinhua citing the country's COVID-19 response center. The countrywide tally has now gone up to 946,976.

With 90 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the nationwide death toll has reached 16,189. According to the statement from response center, 761,330 people have recovered so far, including 5,817 over the past day.

As of Thursday, 222,304 people were still under medical observation, while over 33.8 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said on Friday in a separate statement, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

