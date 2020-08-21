Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy drink in sad times: champagne-makers gather pandemic harvest

Winemakers in France's Champagne region are this week gathering a bumper grape harvest, but there is a bitter aftertaste: the slump in demand for bubbly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means some of the harvest will go to waste. "We make the wine of happiness, and when people are sad, like during the lockdown, sales of champagne tend to collapse," said Vincent Leglantier, a 34-year-old wine grower in Bethon, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Paris.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:00 IST
Happy drink in sad times: champagne-makers gather pandemic harvest

Winemakers in France's Champagne region are this week gathering a bumper grape harvest, but there is a bitter aftertaste: the slump in demand for bubbly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means some of the harvest will go to waste.

"We make the wine of happiness, and when people are sad, like during the lockdown, sales of champagne tend to collapse," said Vincent Leglantier, a 34-year-old wine grower in Bethon, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Paris. At the Brun de Neuville vineyard collective, to which Leglantier belongs, teams of pickers in baseball caps worked their way along rows of vines, collecting grapes by hand. Most are migrant workers from eastern Europe who come every harvest season.

But this year is different. Sales are sharply down because weddings and parties -- drivers of demand for champagne -- are being cancelled around the world. In response, French champagne producers decided this month to put a cap on the amount of grapes they send for processing into wine.

They took the decision because a glut of the drink in cellars and on wholesalers' shelves would drive down prices and tarnish the aura of luxury and exclusivity that the industry has spent years building up. But the cap - limiting the amount of grapes that can be harvested from a hectare to 8,000 kg -- means that anything over that figure must be left to rot.

The quota is one fifth less than last year's harvest and this year, because of hot sunny weather that growers ascribe to climate change, the yield in many vineyards is even more bountiful than usual. "You could say it's maybe the best of the bad deals we could have reached," Damien Champy, head of the Brun de Neuville vineyard cooperative, said of the quota as he stood in the cellar where bottles of champagne are left to mature.

(Additional reporting by Charles Platiau Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Giants look to continue winning streak, host D-backs

The San Francisco Giants will attempt to extend their season high three-game winning streak Friday night when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series at Oracle Park. The Giants won the final three games of a ...

Soccer-Stick or twist? Flick faces final tactical dilemma

Bayern Munichs success in reaching the final of the Champions League has been built on a very distinct tactical approach but it is one that carries big risks against Paris St Germain, leaving coach Hansi Flick with a major dilemma.Bayern pl...

Doctors strike in Nairobi over pay, lack of COVID protection

Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenyas capital went on strike on Friday to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of protective equipment when handling patients who may have COVID-19. The strike began at midnight on Friday, said Th...

Libya's Tripoli-based government declares ceasefire

Libyas Tripoli-based Government of National Accord GNA, which is internationally recognized but controls only the western part of the country, announced a ceasefire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.The GNA has been locked in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020