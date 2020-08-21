Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bannon's Chinese host an irritant to Communist Party

The self-exiled Chinese tycoon on whose 45-meter yacht President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested is a high-profile irritant to the ruling Communist Party. Guo paid USD 67.5 million in 2015 for his 9,000-square foot (850-square meter) apartment above Central Park and joined Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The status of Guo's fortune is unclear.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:51 IST
Bannon's Chinese host an irritant to Communist Party

The self-exiled Chinese tycoon on whose 45-meter yacht President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested is a high-profile irritant to the ruling Communist Party. Guo Wengui left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offences.

A former civil servant turned real estate developer, Guo has rankled the ruling party by launching accusations of corruption on social media. From his base in a Manhattan luxury apartment, he has been especially critical of Vice President Wang Qishan, a Xi ally and key figure in the party's anti-corruption drive. Bannon, who was arrested on Thursday, was charged along with three others with defrauding online donors in the name of helping build Trump's southern border wall. Bannon pleaded not guilty at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan.

In June, Guo and Bannon announced the founding of the “Federal State of New China,” an initiative to “overthrow the Chinese government.” Guo, also known as Miles Kwok, was one of China's richest businesspeople, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at USD 1.1 billion in 2015. His most prominent asset was Pangu Plaza, an office-and-hotel complex overlooking Beijing's Olympic Stadium. Guo paid USD 67.5 million in 2015 for his 9,000-square foot (850-square meter) apartment above Central Park and joined Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The status of Guo's fortune is unclear. Assets in China have been frozen or confiscated. He is trying to sell his Manhattan apartment; the asking price was cut this year to USD 55 million. His yacht, the Lady May, is for sale for nearly USD 28 million. Guo told The Associated Press in 2017 his goal was to win the release of family members, employees and assets in China, not to undermine the Communist Party.

Also in 2017, however, his lawyer said Guo had applied for political asylum in the United States. Even if the claim is ultimately rejected, that might let Guo stay in the country for years while it is reviewed and during possible appeals..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

VB violence : NGT directive misinterpreted by some stakeholders - environmentalist

Environmental activist Subhas Dutta, whose petition to the National Green Tribunal led it to frame guidelines for holding the annual Poush Mela in Santiniketan, said on Friday that the directive of the green bench had been misinterpreted in...

Gaza-Israel violence prompts stepped-up mediation efforts

Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israel which responded with air strikes overnight, the Israeli military said, in the most serious escalation of cross-border violence in months, prompting mediators to step up de-escalation efforts.There...

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020